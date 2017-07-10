Manchester man arrested for D.U.I. following single car accident

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, South Windsor Police arrested a 21-year-old man on D.U.I. charges after responding to a single car accident.

According to police at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a car accident on Avery Street at Pine Knob Drive. Once on scene, officers suspected the driver, Zachary Csaszar, was under the influence of alcohol.

Following a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested Csaszar for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, and Possession of Marijuana.

Csaszar was later released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on July 17, 2017.