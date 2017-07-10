Manchester man arrested for D.U.I. following single car accident

By Published:
Zachary Csaszar
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, South Windsor Police arrested a 21-year-old man on D.U.I. charges after responding to a single car accident.
According to police at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a car accident on Avery Street at Pine Knob Drive. Once on scene, officers suspected the driver, Zachary Csaszar, was under the influence of alcohol.
Following a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested Csaszar for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Csaszar was later released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on July 17, 2017.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s