Marine Corps plane crashes in Mississippi, fatalities confirmed

By Published:

(ABC News) — The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that a Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi, on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, there are fatalities. The agency was uncertain where the aircraft was based.

Further details will come following next of kin notifications.

“A USMC KC-130 experienced a mishap the evening of July 10,” said Capt. Sarah Burns, a Marine Corps spokesperson. “Further information will be passed as available.”

Local authorities have provided contradictory information about the number of people believed to be killed and on board at the time of the crash. Figures have ranged from four to six dead and eight to nine on board the plane.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s