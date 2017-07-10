Marine Corps plane crashes in Mississippi, fatalities confirmed

(ABC News) — The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that a Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi, on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, there are fatalities. The agency was uncertain where the aircraft was based.

Further details will come following next of kin notifications.

“A USMC KC-130 experienced a mishap the evening of July 10,” said Capt. Sarah Burns, a Marine Corps spokesperson. “Further information will be passed as available.”

Local authorities have provided contradictory information about the number of people believed to be killed and on board at the time of the crash. Figures have ranged from four to six dead and eight to nine on board the plane.