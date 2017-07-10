Miami Beach area swimmer attacked by shark

By Published:
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via CNN

(CNN)– A Miami Beach area swimmer has been bitten by what is thought to be a bull shark, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman said.

The Florida beachgoer, who was not named, was in the process of exiting the waters after warnings from lifeguards to evacuate the water at Haulover Beach, which is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.
“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards became aware of the shark lurking in the water,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said.
“Immediately, the lifeguards alerted people in the water by blowing their whistles, and gesturing for everyone to get out of the water.”
The swimmer was bitten in the lower extremities by the shark, thought to be a 4- to 5-foot long bull shark, she said, but managed to get out of the water. Lifeguards rendered aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards became aware of the shark lurking in the water and immediately alerted people in the water by blowing their whistles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards became aware of the shark lurking in the water and immediately alerted people in the water by blowing their whistles.
“The patient was transported by ground to a local hospital, (and their) injuries did not appear to be life-threatening,” Benitez said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifeguard Matt Sparling said, “In my 20 years as a lifeguard, this is the first time a person has been bitten here at Haulover Beach, and possibly the first for Miami-Dade County.”
“Although these incidents are rare, we still ask beachgoers to always be aware of their surroundings. Always swim near manned lifeguard towers and be sure to always heed all warnings issued by lifeguards.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s