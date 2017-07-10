Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen

(WTNH)-Newly crowned Miss Connecticut 2017 Eliza Lynne Kanner and Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2017 Brooke Eve Cyr visited CT Style to talk about their crowning moments and their preparations for the national pageants in Atlantic City and Orlando. They also discussed their platforms “For The Kids” and Multiple Sclerosis. The Miss Connecticut Scholarship Organization is a non-profit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help them advance them academically and professionally. Participants have gone on to achieve major success in diverse fields including medicine, law, business, broadcast journalism, theater, politics, literature and more. The Miss Connecticut Pageant is an official preliminary to the Miss America Pageant, the nation’s leading achievement program and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.
