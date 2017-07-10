New Connecticut law allows farmers to become beer brewers

Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Dannel Malloy has signed a bill into law that lets Connecticut farmers get into the beer brewing business. The new law creates a “Farm Brewery” license, that lets farmers make, store, bottle, distribute and sell up to 75,000 gallons of beer a year and to advertise their product as “Connecticut Craft Beer.”

Under the new law, farmers who are permitted to run breweries can offer free tastings, and retail sales on and off premises.

To be certified as a “Connecticut Craft Beer” a certain amount of hops, barley or other ingredients in the beer must be grown or malted in Connecticut.

The new law is being cheered by the group, Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs, who says the craft brewing business already has a $569 million economic impact on Connecticut every year.

“Connecticut’s growing craft beer industry continues to create good-paying jobs and bolsters local economies across the state,” said Brett Broesder, co-founder and vice president of The Campaign for Tomorrow’s Jobs. “When a farm and a brewery partner up, it supports local businesses, creates markets for homegrown products, and gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to create jobs. That’s a win-win for our state’s economy.”

