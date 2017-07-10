New Haven pastor sentenced to three years in jail

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local pastor will spend time behind bars after being charged with six cases of sexual assault against a minor.

Sixty-year-old Walter Williams was accused of having six sexual encounters between July 2015 and April 2016 with a minor who was a member of Walk of Faith Church of Christ in New Haven and sang in its choir.

The victim stated Williams first became interested in her at a Memorial Day Picnic a few years ago. According to court documents, Williams then began, “texting and calling her, complimenting her on her body shape and physical appearance.”

Williams was arrested on July 11th, 2016. He was charged with Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, Five Counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, and Three Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

He was sentenced on Monday in New Haven Superior Court.