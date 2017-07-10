New Haven woman speaks about being mauled by dog

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On the 4th of July, 78-year-old Patricia O’Brien was attacked by her tenant’s pit bull and suffered serious injuries.

O’Brien suffered bite wounds to her face, neck, and head. She is still recovering at a local hospital.

The elderly victim of the vicious mauling broke her silence only to News 8.

“I went to meet the dog and he knocked me over and started chomping on me,” O’Brien explained.

O’Brien spoke to News 8’s Mario Boone by phone Monday afternoon from her hospital room.

“I feel very tired [and] my head hurts,” she said. “I have a lot of stitches [to] my face [and] my head.”

However, O’Brien is thankful to be in her condition, recognizing the dangerous situation she was placed into.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” she stated. “It could have been far worse.”

O’Brien says she doesn’t know why the pit bull attacked, but she has no anger toward the woman who owns the dog.

O’Brien is expected to return home on Tuesday.

The dog that attacked O’Brien has been quarantined.