New iPhone could reportedly sell for more than $1,200

(WTNH) — If you can’t wait to get the new iPhone, you may want to be prepared to pay some big bucks for it.

There is some speculation that the smartphone could be the most expensive iPhone to date.

Some pundits say the next version of the iPhone could go for $1,200 or more. The current iPhone Seven starts at $649.

Related Content: Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea at $611

There have been many predictions about the features to the new device, including that it might use facial scanning instead of a finger print to unlock.

Apple has not verified these claims about the phone, which is expected to be released this fall.