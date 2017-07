Related Coverage Police make arrest in New London woman’s death

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of his girlfriend.

David McKeever appeared in court on Monday. He will face a three judge panel at trial instead of a jury.

Police found Delma Murphy’s body inside of her Cole Street home back in 2015.

Police believe she was dead for at least a day before her body was discovered.