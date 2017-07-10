New study takes a look at impact of brain games on patients with dementia

Related Coverage Study says lack of sleep can lead to dementia

(ABC News/WTNH) – The daily crossword in the newspaper, a book full of Sudoku, mental games to stay sharp – and hopefully stave off Alzheimer’s, are all the rage.

One popular website in particular, Lumosity, charges for brain games to help players improve their minds ward off dementia.

But in a new study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, took 128 young people, assigning half of them to complete ten weeks of training on this video game platform.

The other half — assigned to play regular video games of their choice.

When both groups had cognitive testing, they found both posted nearly identical rates of improvement in various measures. Suggesting the specially designed games were no better than video games in general.

Important to note of course, that this test was in young, healthy volunteers – not the intended audience for brain training games.

But it goes to show how much more we need to learn before we can find an antidote to dementia.