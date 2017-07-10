Obama to speak at fundraising event for National Democratic Redistricting Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– Former President Barack Obama is reentering the political scene for the first time since leaving office.

Former President Obama is scheduled to be the headline speaker at a fundraiser on Thursday, July 13th, for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s fundraising event will be held at a private home in Washington D.C.

The former president has said in the past that redistricting is one of his top political priorities moving forward. After his time in office, he had plans to take some time off, write a book and immerse himself in a Democratic redistricting campaign.