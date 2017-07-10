Police identity body of Torrington man who suffered untimely death

Related Coverage Torrington Police: untimely death was not suspicious

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who authorities say suffered an untimely death on Friday.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Thomas Mead.

Torrington Police discovered the man’s body after responding to a call at a home on Wolcott Avenue.

Officials found some military-style booby traps in the residence. The bomb squad was called in to safely remove them.

Neighbors nearby the home were evacuated as a precautionary measure.