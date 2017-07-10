Police: man breaks into wife’s home in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested in Trumbull after police were called to a home following a report of a break-in.

On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., police responded to the home on Stonehouse Road, and arrested a woman’s estranged husband.

Police say that man is 35-year-old Jamell Nelson. According to police, Nelson broke into his wife’s home while the family was sleeping. They awoke from a loud noise and found Nelson in the kitchen.

Nelson allegedly climbed up onto a roof and broke into the home through a window. He exited the house when he heard his wife calling police and his children crying, police said.

An officer that responded to the home found Nelson on the front porch and took him into custody.

Nelson was charged with burglary first-degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, interfering with police, and refusal to be fingerprinted. He was held on $100,000 bond prior to his Monday court appearance. His next court date is scheduled for July 27, 2017.