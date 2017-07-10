Racist griffiti turns up again in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second time in three weeks, racist graffiti targeting Asians has turned up in Guilford. Police have tracked down the person they say is behind it all.

This new case of anti-Asian graffiti was found on Sunday, spray-painted on a home on Old Whitfield Street, which is in the same neighborhood as the first report of racist graffiti. Police have been actively investigating the first graffiti spray-paintings, and found some similarities between the two cases.  Investigators determined the two cases to likely be connected.

On Monday, police positively identified the person responsible for both incidents. Police do not believe there is any connection to any other graffiti, nor is this connected to any racist group or movement. Police are not releasing the name of the suspect.

Understandably, incidents of this nature can shake a community. However, rather than be pulled apart, Guilford was drawn together and continues to move forward to demonstrate their commitment to mutual respect and acceptance. The Guilford Police Department shares this commitment.

