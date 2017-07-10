Serious motorcycle crash closes Route 9 in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 9 northbound is closed in Old Saybrook due to an accident involving a motorcycle Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 9 northbound is closed between exits 2 and 3 due to an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash was reported at 8:50 a.m.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 nb x3 closed for crash with serious injury Life Star enroute. Reduce speed approaching area. Seek alt route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 10, 2017

State police say there were serious injuries in the crash and that Life Star is responding to the scene.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed when approaching the area or seek an alternate route.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The accident is expected to clear in two hours or less.