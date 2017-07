SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTNH) — Police often have to dodge several dangerous weapons while on the job, but a sink is not usually one of them.

A strange occurrence took place in California where police say a sink was thrown at the back of a police cruiser.

The incident took place Monday while authorities were investigating a homicide.

Thankfully, no police officers were hurt by the skyward sink.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the sink-throwing.