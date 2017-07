WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on the southbound lane of I-95 between exits 17 and 16 led to major traffic delays on Saturday night, but no injuries.

Officers with the Connecticut State police and Westport fire department were called to the scene.

Three cars were involved in the crash and one of them was on fire. Members of the Westport fire department were able to put out the flames quickly.

State troopers are still trying to determine the factors leading up to the crash.