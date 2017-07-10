Study lists best and worst-run cities in America

(WTNH) — A new study took a look at the best and worst-run cities in America, and Connecticut didn’t do so well.

The data from WalletHub looked at financial stability, education, health, safety, the economy, and infrastructure when compiling the list.

Out of 150 cities in the study, Bridgeport is ranked in the middle of the pack at 77th. New Haven landed 122nd, while Hartford was placed near the bottom of the list, sitting at the 145th spot.

The top three cities were Nampa, Idaho, Provo, Utah, and Boise, Idaho.

The bottom two were Detroit, Mich. and Washington, D.C.