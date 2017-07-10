Study lists best and worst-run cities in America

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A new study took a look at the best and worst-run cities in America, and Connecticut didn’t do so well.

The data from WalletHub looked at financial stability, education, health, safety, the economy, and infrastructure when compiling the list.

Out of 150 cities in the study, Bridgeport is ranked in the middle of the pack at 77th. New Haven landed 122nd, while Hartford was placed near the bottom of the list, sitting at the 145th spot.

The top three cities were Nampa, Idaho, Provo, Utah, and Boise, Idaho.

The bottom two were Detroit, Mich. and Washington, D.C.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s