Suspect involved in Massachusetts AMBER Alert faces charges

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who took his young child across state lines after allegedly stabbing the child’s mother is facing charges.

An AMBER Alert was broadcast at 7:28 a.m. on Sunday after police say 24-year-old Joshua Calcorzi of Lancaster, PA, stabbed his child’s mother and then fled the scene with 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi.

Police from Chicopee, Mass. tracked Calcorzi’s cell phone and discovered he was in Newington, Conn. Chicopee Police then notified Newington Police who were able to locate the father and child at the White Swan Motel located at 2672 Berlin Turnpike.

Calcorzi was taken into custody without incident. He is facing charges of Kidnapping in the Second Degree and Risk of Injury to Child.

Calcorzi appeared in court on Monday where his bond was increased to $2 million. He remains in custody and is due back in court on Aug. 8.

Jandel Calcorzi was not harmed during the ordeal. The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.