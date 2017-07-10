Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in Salisbury accident

SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating an accident that happened on Lime Rock Road in Salisbury on Sunday night.

According to state troopers, 17-year-old Samuel Williams, of Canaan, was traveling westbound when his car crossed over into the eastbound lane. Williams hit a street sign and large tree off the left shoulder.

He was taken to Sharon Hospital by ambulance then was later taken to Hartford Hospital by Life Star for life threatening injuries. Two passengers in the car were taken to Sharon Hospital for minor injuries.