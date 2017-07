TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington Police have identified the man whose body was found in a Wolcott Avenue home on Friday. Foul play and drugs have been ruled out in 47-year-old Thomas Mead’s death. Officers found his body on July7. They also found military boobytraps in the home with him. The bomb squad was called in to remove them. Neighbors in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution. The Medical Examiner’s office still hasn’t released an official cause of death.

