Trumbull man facing multiple charges after violent sexual assault

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull man is facing multiple charges after a violent incident in a home late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police arrested 43-year-old Richard Gray, of Trumbull, after a woman reported a violent assault during the overnight hours on July 8-9 in a Trumbull home. The victim reportedly told investigators that Gray was angry at her, and had been drinking during the evening.

According to Trumbull police, Gray later confronted the woman in the home, and forcefully placed her in a headlock. Gray allegedly held the woman down by her neck and threatened to strike her with a bottle.

At one point, the woman said she broke free and tried to call 9-1-1, but Gray threw and broke her phone. Officers said Gray then picked the woman up and threw her into another room, where he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, the victim waited for an opportunity to leave the house and once safe, she called police.

Gray was arrested at his home and charged with the following charges:

Unlawful Restraint

Strangulation

Assault

Sexual Assault

Threatening

Disorderly Conduct

Interfering with a 911 Call

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Gray was held on a $250,000 Bond for court on July 10, 2017.