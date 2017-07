WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in West Haven are being praised after saving cats from a house fire.

The fire began on Linden Street on Monday.

Firefighters entered the home while battling the flames. They then emerged with the cats in their arms.

No people were hurt in the fire. Unfortunately, some cats were unable to make it outside in time.

It is unclear how the fire started.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.