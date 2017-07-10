What to look for on Amazon Prime Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/ABC NEWS) — Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday night at 9:00 p.m., and runs through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A lot of people will be logging on at the same time. We are stretching your dollar with a preview of the best deals and how you can make sure you get what you want.

You can call it Christmas in July. Expect holiday-like savings this week for Amazon Prime Day.

“If you’re in the market for a good deal, you probably want to look at electronics. Amazon has been stocking up on televisions,” said Hitha Hergoz, H2 research.

Deals are expected on everything from speakers to printers, yes, even the sparkling water and the gummy bears.

USA Today says you should look for savings on wall mounts for that TV you’ve been meaning to hang or add a little cushion to your bed with discounted mattress toppers. Look for about 30-40% savings on those items on Prime Day.

If you have Alexa, you’ll be able to find voice shopping savings on these products.

A security camera to protect your home, you may find a $100 savings for an Arlo Q 2-pack. Or the Smart plug to work with your Alexa, USA Today says it’s be about $7 cheaper this week.

The good news for shoppers? This big sale is also pushing other retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, to up the ante.

Again, these are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member, it might be a good day to sign up for that free trial. If you don’t want to continue it, cancel it before you get charged.

The secret is to pre-shop the deals you’re expecting or the items you’re hoping will be on sale. Put them in your cart now, then you’ll be notified when the price drops.