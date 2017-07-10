What’s Brewing: Best tippers, arrest proposal, and Obama holds baby

(WTNH)- Good news for waiters here in Connecticut, we have some of the best tippers! A new report from Credit Cards dot com found that the best tippers are Republican men from the Northeast, and customers paying with a credit or debit card. These groups generally tip a median of 20 percent when dining at a restaurant. The study also found that women, Democrats, Southerners, and those paying in cash leave a 15-16 percent tip, on average.

An Oklahoma couple is showing the world that “through thick and thin” starts before marriage. Police officers were in the process of arresting 35-year-old Brandon Thompson on felony warrants, when he asked them if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away. Police body cameras caught the moment as Thompson got down on one knee. The arresting officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs from the back to the front so he could place the engagement ring on her finger and she said yes. When asked about the impromptu proposal Thompson said “when you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel,”

His new fiancé pulled the couple’s savings together to bail Thompson out of jail.

President Obama is proving once again that he’s a baby whisperer! A picture of Obama holding six month old Giselle is going viral. Giselle’s mom snapped the photo at Alaska’s anchorage international airport. She says he walked up to them and asked to hold Giselle and then joked with the baby’s dad that he was going to take his baby.