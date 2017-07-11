Bear cub struck, killed by a vehicle in Torrington

By Published:
Black bear (File)

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A bear cub has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Connecticut.

The Republican-American reports that the black bear cub was struck in a wooded residential area of Torrington about a mile from Burr Pond State Park on Monday evening.

Animal Control Officer Debbie Gath and officers from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.

Gath says the mother bear watched from the woods, so Gath sent bystanders away over concerns that the mother would charge.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection removed the cub from the roadway.

The driver that struck the cub stayed at the scene but declined comment.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s