Car crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A single car crash caused delays on I-91 southbound in Meriden Tuesday morning.

The car crash caused delays on the highway after it closed two right lanes on I-91 south between exits 17 and 16.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash. It’s also unclear what caused the accident, although it appeared to be a spin out.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

