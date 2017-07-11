Car crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A single car crash caused delays on I-91 southbound in Meriden Tuesday morning.

The car crash caused delays on the highway after it closed two right lanes on I-91 south between exits 17 and 16.

Bad accident causing a lane closure on I91S btwn exits 16 & 15. Expect delays. @teresadu4 @WTNH pic.twitter.com/RHjXjdCcyh — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 11, 2017

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash. It’s also unclear what caused the accident, although it appeared to be a spin out.

The accident remains under investigation.