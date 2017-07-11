“Connecticut at the Capitol” held for second straight year

Jason Newton, Nexstar Washington Bureau Reporter Published: Updated:
- FILE - U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (right) (WTNH)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — It’s dubbed, “Connecticut at the Capitol.”

An event hosted by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy at the nation’s capital brought together Connecticut residents and officials.

For the second straight year, at the invite of both U.S. Senators, Connecticut leaders of business and local governments came down to D.C. for a conference focusing on state issues.

West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien remarked, “I ask them for a lot of help financially. I think they understand that West Haven needs that help, so I think it’s important for me to touch base with them.”

O’Brien says demolition will begin in weeks on the long-awaited Haven retail development. Other infrastructure projects also need funding, so he says West Haven will take all the federal money it can get.

“…Any help we can get on the federal level trickles down to the city’s coffers. Money we don’t have to spend,” he said.

Sen. Blumenthal says the conference allows for a two-way flow of ideas between federal politicians and local planners. Along with infrastructure, agenda topics include healthcare, workforce development and transportation.

“On all those issues, their ideas and insights are going to be so valuable and we have seminars on them,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

The event wraps up Wednesday afternoon.

