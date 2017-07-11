Connecticut senators host Washington D.C. meeting

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s two United States senators are hosting a two day conference in Washington D.C. that will address some of the major issues concerning local voters.

Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will host the second annual Connecticut in the Capitol Conference at the Senate Office Building both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A statement by the senators promises that the topics that will be addressed include the Affordable Care Law, transportation, infrastructure and the effect of fake news. The event will include panel discussions and question and answer sessions.