Connecticut State Troopers head to New York for funeral of fallen NYPD officer

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the New York Police Department shows officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot to death early Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ambushed inside a command post RV by an ex-convict, authorities said. The gunman was killed by police about a block away. (NYPD via AP)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are heading down to New York City to attend the funeral for Officer Miosotis Familia. They left from Meriden and headed down to the Bronx.

What happened to Officer Miosotis Familia hit the law enforcement community hard. Many are grieving the senseless loss. That’s why many Connecticut State Troopers headed to New York City to pay their respects. They will join the thousands who will gather in the Bronx to say goodbye to the 48-year-old New York police officer, single mother of three, and friend to many.

Over the weekend a massive vigil was held, and her wake had just as many mourners Monday. Familia was randomly gunned down last Wednesday. She is remembered for her smile and approachability in the neighborhoods where she worked.

“She was just outstanding. She should be on the recruitment posters with that smile,” said Inspector Philip Rivera, 46th Precinct Commanding Officer.

Familia was a 12 year police veteran.

Connecticut troopers left from two locations. They boarded a bus in Meriden at the Training Academy then picked up more in Bridgeport

The funeral starts at 10 a.m.

