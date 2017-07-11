Crash closes part of I-95 south in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash has closed part of I-95 southbound in Milford Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the two right lanes are closed on I-95 south between exits 42 and 40 after a car went down an embankment. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

#cttraffic: I95 Sb near exit 41 has right lane closed from mva down embankment. No injuries. #moveoverlaw. pic.twitter.com/msiFMZpZxC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 11, 2017

The crash is causing over two miles of delays for the morning commute.

Police say no one was injured in the accident. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.