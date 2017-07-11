Crash closes part of I-95 south in Milford

Published:
A car crashed into a wooded area just before the Milford rest stop on Interstate 95 southbound Tuesday morning. (WTNH / Jesse Gosselin)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash has closed part of I-95 southbound in Milford Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the two right lanes are closed on I-95 south between exits 42 and 40 after a car went down an embankment. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

The crash is causing over two miles of delays for the morning commute.

Police say no one was injured in the accident. There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.

