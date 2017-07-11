Cruisin’ Connecticut – 10th Annual Tango Festival

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Milford, home of the 10th annual Connecticut Tango Festival.

You’ve seen it on Dancing with the Stars, and romanticized portrayals with a rose in a dancer’s mouth… but Tango has a rich history.

Event Director and Instructor, Gem Duras explains the culture of tango:

Historically speaking, tango is originally from Argentina. So it started at the end of the 19th century as a mixture of different cultures. Influences from African dances, European rhythms.

Duras said that the social aspect of tango is equally as important as the performance. In Argentina, it is a way for families and friends to get together and socialize. The CT Tango Festival runs from July 21-30th. Learn more on their website, or check out the rundown of events below:

Tango Passion Show:

Friday, July 28, A stage show featuring master dancers Carolina and Gabriel, Emiliano Messiez Trio with Javier Sanchez on the bandoneon and Pablo Lanouguere on the bass, as well as Grupo Folklorico Rio de la Plata and the Tango Sueño Performance Group.

Classes/Workshops:

July 21, 22, 23: Boot Camp for Beginners, Intensive Tango Days , with Dale Ellison and Gem Duras, in Middletown, Milford, Norwalk and Danbury

, with Dale Ellison and Gem Duras, in Middletown, Milford, Norwalk and Danbury July 29, 30: Special Workshops with Argentine Masters Carolina and Gabriel, in Milford and Norwalk

Milongas (Tango Socials):

July 21: Opening Milonga, Middletown

Middletown July 22: Special Milonga TS New Dimensions, Norwalk, Surprise performances

Norwalk, Surprise performances July 29: Red and Black Formal Milonga , Milford. Surprise performances

, Milford. Surprise performances July 23, 30: Surprise Milongas/Receptions, by invitation for workshop participants only

July 8, 15: Pre-Festival Milongas, in Norwalk and Milford

