CT State Troopers head to the Bronx for Officer Miosotis Familia’s funeral

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A somber day for the New York City Police Department. Their grief and the legacy of Officer Miosotis Familia’s legacy ripples through law enforcement across the country including here in Connecticut.

“No matter what agency you work for, we are all brothers and sisters and today we are here to show our respects for a fallen family member,” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Lt. Eric Peck.

Peck joined other troopers and police officers who traveled to the funeral in the Bronx. Thousands were there for the 48-year-old officer. Her picture hung on the podium. She spent 12 years on the force, was a single mother of 3, and is remembered as a hero.

“She was strong, but kind. Resourceful and energetic. She embodied the American Dream,” said New York City Mayor, Bill DeBlasio.

“When something like this occurs, the community comes to support the police,” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Lt. Robert Palmer.

Palmer has 20 years as a trooper and trained new recruits for more than 10 years. Familia was gunned down Wednesday. Police shot and killed the suspect. Palmer says what happened to her, is hard to train for.

Palmer said, “That’s a very difficult situation to prepare people for. Other than to say you have to have a situational awareness every moment of the day you’re in uniform.”

Peck said, “At times this becomes routine and you forget this job is not a routine job. It’s a very dangerous business.”

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio says Familia always wanted to be an officer and Peck doesn’t want this to stop others from wanting the same dream.

“It’s a tragic reminder of how dangerous it is and that it is not a routine job, but it’s such a wonderful job and you can do so many wonderful things,” said Peck.

About 25 state troopers and dozens of police officers from local agencies around the state headed down to the Bronx for the funeral today.