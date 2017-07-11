Cuomo: Careful planning helped prevent commuter gridlock

By Published:
Amtrak workers continue ongoing infrastructure renewal work on the tracks beneath Penn Station, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in New York. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday at the country's busiest train station. The summer's accelerated repair work, prompted by two derailments this spring, will close some of the station's 21 tracks and require a roughly 20 percent reduction in the number of commuter trains coming in from New Jersey and Long Island. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says careful planning has helped to prevent the predicted commuter gridlock that prompted him to dub this the “summer of hell.”

At an event in Schenectady on Tuesday the democratic governor said “the reports are all good.”

Several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit are facing fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures in Penn Station.

Amtrak on Monday started extensive repairs at the nation’s business train station following two recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure.

So far, there have been no major problems.

The work is scheduled to last through the end of August.

