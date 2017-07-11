Cuomo: Careful planning helped prevent commuter gridlock

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says careful planning has helped to prevent the predicted commuter gridlock that prompted him to dub this the “summer of hell.”

At an event in Schenectady on Tuesday the democratic governor said “the reports are all good.”

Several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit are facing fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures in Penn Station.

Amtrak on Monday started extensive repairs at the nation’s business train station following two recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure.

So far, there have been no major problems.

The work is scheduled to last through the end of August.