Demolition work begins at Boys and Girls Village in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Demolition work began at the Boys and Girls Village in Milford Tuesday.

The new 15,000 square-foot, state-of-the art facility will help expand programs and services. Dr. Steven Kant, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Village, told News 8 in January that over the last few years the agency has doubled in size, with countless services and programs being offered on a daily basis to roughly 400 kids and their families.

The state of Connecticut’s nonprofit grant program helped pay for most of the building.

The work is expected to be completed in 2018.