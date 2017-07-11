DOT holds statewide transportation improvement plan meeting

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is holding public meetings on Tuesday, July 11th on a statewide transportation improvement plan.

There are about 280 projects in the pipeline over the next four years. They include the replacement of several bridges across the state and construction to improve the Interchange 74 in East Lyme.

Those meetings, on Tuesday, are at the DOT headquarters in Newington. The first is a 1 p.m. and the second is 7 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging public input on the plan.