Employee steals $60,000 worth of equipment from Oakdale Theater

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested Monday for stealing thousands of dollars worth of audio equipment from the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.

Police say back on March 27th, they received a report from the Oakdale Theater, located at 95 South Turnpike Road, for the theft of audio equipment. An initial investigation revealed that four audio loud speaker processors, valued at approximately $12,000, had been stolen. Police later learned that numerous pieces of high end audio equipment, specific for concert venues, were also missing.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined that 45-year-old Anthony Amato, a contracted union employee who works events at the Oakdale Theater, was taking the equipment over several months and selling them.

Police say Amato had stolen $60,000 worth of equipment. Amato was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with larceny by ongoing scheme. He was released on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24th.