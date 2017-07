MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A French pharmaceutical company is buying Meriden-based Protein Sciences.

Sanofi made the announcement on Tuesday that it is paying up to $750 million for the privately held vaccines biotech company.

Protein Sciences produces Flublok, the only non-egg based flu vaccine approved by the FDA.

Manon Cox, who heads up Protein Sciences, says the company was looking for an opportunity to grow more of its business.