Glastonbury man arrested on drug related charges

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police arrested a 24-year-old man after finding him allegedly attempting to sell drugs Friday evening.

According to police, officers found Richard E. George II parked at 252 Welles Street after park hours on Friday, July 7th. When officers approached the vehicle, they found George with marijuana paraphernalia and evidence of intent to sell.

George was taken into custody and charged with Possession with intent to sell, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of marijuana.

He was released on bond and is due back in court July, 26th.

