Governor candidates working to qualify for public financing

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A growing number of 2018 gubernatorial hopefuls are moving closer toward potentially qualifying for millions of dollars in public financing for their candidacies.

Candidates for governor must raise $250,000 in small contributions from mostly Connecticut residents to qualify for public grants.

Related Content: Campaign finance deadline looms for governor candidates

More than a dozen declared candidates and potential candidates have expressed interest in the state’s top job since Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he will not seek a third term.

New fundraising reports for the second quarter show Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton and Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo raising the most between April 4 and June 30. Lauretti raised $145,090 while Lembo, who still has an exploratory committee, raised $143,701.

Records show eight candidates or potential candidates who’ve raised more than $100,000. Several have surpassed $200,000.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s