Hartford police investigate untimely death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an untimely death in Hartford Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:05 a.m., Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley tweeted that Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division responded to a death investigation at Washington Street and Ward Street.

HPD MCD death investigation at Washington and Ward. Indications of possible OD. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 11, 2017

Foley says there are indications of a possible drug overdose.

It’s unclear how the victim was found. Police have not released any further details at this time.