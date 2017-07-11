In the Bender Kitchen: Strawberry-rhubarb cobbler with Jules Esposito

(WTNH)-Teen baker and blogger Jules Esposito returned to Style to make a summertime dessert, strawberry-rhubarb cobbler. Jules says this cobbler is an easy dessert that will be a hit at any outdoor cookout this summer, using fruits that are in season. You can pick your own berries or buy them from the store. It is easy to make and is perfect for kids in the kitchen. Jules began her blog “Jules Bakes” in 2014 to share her love for baking with a wider audience. She shares favorite recipes, and the many phases of trial and error encountered throughout her adventures in baking.

