Live snakes found in box at JFK airport

JAMAICA, New York (WTNH) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Facility recovered multiple snakes during an inspection on June 29.

CBP officers examined a package coming in from Hong Kong that was said to be a “plastic tray”. An x-ray showed what appeared to be multiple snakes in a round container.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services was called in to further examine the package. FWS found five live King Cobra snakes and three geckos in a Styrofoam case with rows of holes.

“Our CBP officers perform numerous daily tasks to protect the United States from potential dangers. This seizure demonstrates our wide ranging responsibility in protecting our borders and our partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.