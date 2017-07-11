Middletown man arrested after throwing protective order into woods

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing charges for violating a protective order late Monday night.

Middletown Police say Roberto Algarin, 48, was traveling in a vehicle with his wife when their vehicle became involved in a crash on Route 9 South near Hartford Avenue.

Police say there is a protective order between the two spouses. Upon the arrival of officers, Algarin was allegedly throwing papers into the woods. Officials say Algarin was agitated and smelled of alcohol.

When asked, he could not provide an operator license and admitted to drinking earlier that evening.

Algarin’s wife also admitted to drinking alcohol and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The papers thrown into the woods were retrieved and were found to be copies of the protective order between the two individuals.

Algarin was arrested on a charge of Violation of a Criminal Protective Order. He was held on a $25,000 surety bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.