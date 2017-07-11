Middletown traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing charges after a traffic violation led to the discovery of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

According to Middletown Police, Salvatore Morello, 38, was driving his car on Saturday in front of a police cruiser when he ran a stop sign.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and noticed a pill container commonly used to store illegal drugs in plain sight. The container held a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine.

Authorities then searched the vehicle and discovered more pieces of crack cocaine.

According to officers, Morello claimed that the crack cocaine was there from the night before and that he forgot about it.

Morello was arrested and has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Narcotics and a Stop Sign Violation.

He was held on a $5,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

He has 16 prior convictions, including Burglary in the Third Degree, Smuggling into Prison, and Assault in the Second Degree, among several other charges.