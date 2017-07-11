Milford firefighters battle fire at auto recycling facility

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an auto wrecking yard off of South Washington Street Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:25 p.m., black smoke could be seen from the yard at Milford Auto Recycling, located at 70 South Washington Street, between the Boston Post Road (Route 1) and the Metro-North Railroad tracks. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

Milford firefighters battle fire at auto recycling facility
Milford firefighters battle a fire at a Milford auto yard Tuesday (WTNH / Matt Buynak)

Black smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 on the Connecticut Department of Transportation‘s Traffic Cameras.

News 8 spoke with officials at Metro-North, who said that the fire is far enough away from the tracks that they are not in danger.

The scene is still active. There is no word yet on any injuries.

(WTNH / Matt Buynak)
(WTNH / Matt Buynak)

