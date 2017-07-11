Milford firefighters battle fire at auto recycling facility

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an auto wrecking yard off of South Washington Street Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:25 p.m., black smoke could be seen from the yard at Milford Auto Recycling, located at 70 South Washington Street, between the Boston Post Road (Route 1) and the Metro-North Railroad tracks. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

Black smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 on the Connecticut Department of Transportation‘s Traffic Cameras.

Stratford Engine 1 and Engine 2 are currently assisting Milford with this incident. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/QBpKBWGIsJ — Stratford Fire Dept (@StratfordCTFire) July 11, 2017

News 8 spoke with officials at Metro-North, who said that the fire is far enough away from the tracks that they are not in danger.

Crews battling blaze at Milford Auto Recycling. Smoke billowing across the Post Road. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/WrTeYblEVJ — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) July 11, 2017

The scene is still active. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Emergency vehicles lined up on Route 1 in Milford as crews battle blaze at Milford Auto Recycling. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/0iSs2MV8eP — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) July 11, 2017

News 8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for updates.