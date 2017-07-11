Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in West Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in West Haven.

The mosquitoes are the first to test positive for the virus so far this year. They were caught back on June 29.

So far, there have not been any reports of human cases of the virus, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself:

  • Minimize the time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn since that’s when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Check your window and door screens to make sure they are in good shape and don’t have any rips or tears.
  • Wear long sleeves, pants and socks when you are outside.
  • Use mosquito netting if you sleep outside.
  • Consider using mosquito repellent. 

