PD clears scene at New Haven City Hall after threat evacuates building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The scene at New Haven City Hall has been cleared after a threat prompted an evacuation on Tuesday.

New Haven City Hall was evacuated due to a called-in bomb threat late Tuesday afternoon.

According to City Spokesperson Laurence Grotheer, at 4:45 p.m., workers at City Hall received a phone call indicating a bomb threat. Several streets around City Hall were blocked off while first responders investigated the threat.

Grotheer said that several meetings occur at City Hall after regular working hours, so the building would still be occupied late Tuesday afternoon.

Police did a sweep of the building, but they say they did not find anything suspicious. There were no injuries reported.