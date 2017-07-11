New study reveals exercise as the key to a happy relationship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Are you looking to improve your love life? You might want to hit the gym.

A new study has revealed that exercise could be the key to a happy relationship. Exercise can help boost self-esteem and improve self-image, two factors that are important for confidence in relationships.

New research also shows that regular exercise lowers the risk of developing erectile problems in men.

Exercise, and strength training in particular, can also increase testosterone levels in both men and women.