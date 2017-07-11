New urgent care center opening in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury is about to get a dose of better health care.

St. Mary’s Hospital is about to open a new urgent care center on East Main Street near the Cheshire line.

St. Mary’s administrators say it will be a game-changer with health care in The Brass City.

“Our view of healthcare as it’s unfolding is more and more we have to get out into the communities where people are,” said Dr. Steve Schneider, St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer.

This will be St. Mary’s 5th urgent care center in Waterbury. Dr. Schneider says patients will be able to get many of the same services they would get at the main hospital: x-rays, blood work, treatment for many injuries, breast exams, primary care, and more. The new computer system will give patients easier access to their personal medical records.

It’s designed to be fast and efficient and make health care more accessible to residents in the East End of Waterbury. They expect the facility to have around 20,000 patient visits a year. They promise medical service without the wait.

“Instead of having to travel to the hospital, wait in a waiting room, be with a crowd of other people that are coming in by ambulance, you can get a lot of those things taken care of here and our other centers,as well.”

It opens Monday morning.

The facility is on the 3800 block of East Main Street in Waterbury.